When was the last time you did absolutely nothing, for a day? We work five days a week, spending more than a third of the day travelling to and from work, working our allotted hours, before coming home and trying to do something with the few fleeting hours before we go to bed. Then, for most, we sleep. Repeat until Friday.

The weekend used to be a break from toil, a chance to relax, rest and pursue our leisure. Now it feels like we are almost obliged to fill those two days with as much activity as possible, lest we end up wasting our weekend.

Sport, gardening, eating out, drinking, dancing, entertainment, day time dancing, shopping until we fall into bed on Sunday night, shattered, with the prospect of five more days of graft.

We know it’s non negotiable, rent, mortgage, bills, food, transport, it all needs to be paid for, and we budget and tighten our belts as year upon year the money doesn’t stretch as far as it did.

We stress, worry, work harder, longer, to eke out just enough to make sure that come the weekend we can have our fun.

I’m as guilty as anyone, probably more.

But just once in a while, I want to look at a weekend and literally just exist, minimal movement, silence, peace, and definitely no people.

Just once.

To just lie in bed, or on the sofa, to switch off the multiple screens, the speakers and tweeters, to turn off the phone, the laptop, the world.

To just stop still, and watch nothing but the world going by, chaotic, noisy, bright, scary, crazy, annoying, upsetting and comical.

To think of nothing more than, what shall I eat?

What shall I drink?

Shall I have another nap.

One day.

Not today though. Today I need a haircut, then I need to go to pick up supplies, then we’re going to see Greg Davies at the City Hall, then tomorrow I’m going to Elsecar with a friend, then having photos taken for yet another event I’ve decided to do. And maybe, just maybe I’ll find time to eat, and unlikely but hopefully get some sleep in.

We live in hope, or at least, not too far away.

Watch this space, this summer is the beginning of a whole world of new stuff, all under the banner of The Big Shaun Experience.

Live music, DJ spots, a comedy club, a podcast and eventually a YouTube channel and Patreon.

I think my dream of doing nothing is going to have to stay as it is, a lovely dream.