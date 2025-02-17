Love is in the air as I write today’s musings, my birthday was yesterday, the February 13, which has always been a mild irritation, at least since the whole concept of Valentines Day reared its flowery perfumed bonce in my teens.

It’s almost as bad as having a Christmas birthday, everyone you know is either saving themselves for Valentine’s Day, or Galentines Day, Palentines day or sitting on the sofa with chocolates and wine watching Four fights one wedding and a funeral whilst commiserating or celebrating the freedom of being single.

If I choose to put my birthday celebration off until V Day, it’s a nightmare booking a table anywhere, everywhere is rammed and the simmering rage, passion and loathing permeates the air like a barely masked fart.

However, I’m an old romantic and I fully believe in love, platonic, romantic, friendlove, it’s all fabulous and we shouldn’t limit it to one day a year.

I remember the first time I ever received a Valentine card, I was 16, and it came in the post with my birthday cards, was filled with naughty messages and poems, and made me blush, for a beautiful moment, I felt loved, adored, desired.

Then, I got to school, and I received a barrage of questions asking if I had received any cards.

It was a wind up, some wag/wags had actually spent a whole 99p on a card, and persuaded someone with lovely writing to send me this missive of love, all the while, knowing that I would fall for it.

Kids are horrible.

One thing I do want to do here today, is thank everyone who sent birthday messages and greetings, on social media and in person, I’m very lucky and feel very special and loved right now, it means much much more than anyone could imagine.

Anyway, here we are on the big V Day, I’ve had a lovely card and a very nice bottle of red wine which will go down a treat with tonight’s meal of Stew, which was going to be mutton, but will now be beef or lamb, it’s too long a story to relate to you here. I’ll be enjoying a quiet night at home with the lovely Janine, she who makes me complete, who shall be adored, and who will be obeyed at all costs, less she unleash the full power of her five foot two of fire!

Whatever you’re doing today, whether together or alone, take the time to tell people that you love them, your friends, family, loved ones, and especially, yourself, make sure to show yourself some love today, have that chocolate, buy the shoes, watch that film, listen to that song that makes you cry. It’s all good stuff .