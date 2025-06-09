We’re going back to Malta. For a week in September I’ll be back in my favourite holiday destination, scene of some of my happiest experiences.

Standing on the top of the city walls at Mdina, looking out over half of the island, all the way down to the glittering blue of the Mediterranean sea, warm breezes blowing wistful candy floss clouds across the most beautiful blue sky, and all around, the dusty sand coloured buildings ranging from the ancient churches and citadels to the modern leisure sites and luxury hotels.

The way the sun sets by 8pm but the temperature stays at 20 degrees until the early hours, where ceiling fans turn idly in the heat of the night, and with great urgency at high noon. A place of seafood, rabbit, pasta, beautiful fruit both familiar and exotic.

Malta has all the history you could wish for, Neolithic temples, catacombs dating back to the pre Roman era, dungeons where prisoners carved graffiti and poetry on the walls, where Caravaggio was imprisoned, where an island bravely held back the Nazis, through bombardment from air and sea, until liberation came.

The bay area in Valletta still has remnants of the second world war, and even relics of the Napoleonic era, and the almost ghostly presence of the knights of St.John. The air is clear, the sea is beautiful, the gardens stunning and the people are wonderful. I can’t wait to get on the plane. I always joke about not coming back, maybe one day I will go there for good.

But before that, I have plenty going on under the banner of The Big Shaun Experience.

We’ve had the first comedy club night at the Fat Cat which was a great night, Sally Hayward was imperiously funny, Stevie Cairns had the audience captivated and breathless, and our Headline act Duncan Oakley gave a masterclass in great comedy and skilful crowd control in the face of some slight drunken tomfoolery in the audience. Even I managed to acquit myself well as MC and host.

Our next night is on sale for Thursday June 26. Tickets available from https://wegottickets.com/event/661779

Also on Saturday June 21 I’ll be doing my summer Saturday special DJ party in the Fat Cat beer garden from 6.30 till 11pm, And as if that wasn’t enough, I’ll be curating the music and performing at the Fat Cat for Tramlines Friday and Saturday.

Every Tuesday from 5 till 7pm I’ll be on Voodoo Radio Online with my radio show and last but not least The Big Shaun Experience Pain Management Podcast with my co host Rachael Holyhead will be coming this month.

I’ll be so ready for Malta!