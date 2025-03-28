Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today is my daughter’s 30th birthday, and I’m not ready for it. Not one bit.

She’s a proper grown-up now—three decades under her belt—and I’m stood here blinking at the calendar, wondering where the time’s scarpered off to. I still feel 22 in my head, like I could nip down the pub for a pint and a packet of crisps without a care, even though the mirror tells a different story. My little girl, the one who used to cling to my leg and demand piggybacks, is 30. How’s that happened?

I remember my own 30th like it was yesterday. I’d been dreading it for months—proper mopey about the whole thing. Turning 30 felt like the end of something, like I was supposed to have it all sorted by then: career, family, a mortgage maybe. Instead, I was still a bit of a mess, muddling through life and pretending I knew what I was doing. I’d built it up in my mind as this massive milestone, but when the day rolled around, it was a complete anticlimax. No grand epiphany, no sudden maturity. Just me, sat in a mate’s flat, trying to cheer him up because his girlfriend had chucked him that morning.

He was in bits, poor sod. She’d done it over the phone, no less—brutal stuff. So there I was, 30-years-old, patting his shoulder and muttering things like, “Plenty more fish in the sea,” while he sobbed into a cuppa. My birthday cake sat untouched on the table, and I didn’t even get a chance to blow out the candles. By the end of it, I was knackered, and the whole turning-30 crisis I’d been brewing just fizzled out.

Funny how life has a way of putting your woes in perspective.

Now here I am, watching my daughter hit the same age, and it’s stirring up all those old feelings. She’s brilliant, though—miles ahead of where I was at 30. She’s got her head screwed on, a job she loves, and a flat that doesn’t smell like damp socks. I’m proud as punch, but there’s this ache, too. I miss the days when she’d toddle about, asking me to read her the same story for the hundredth time. I suppose that’s fatherhood: you’re thrilled they’re growing up, but you’d give anything to wind the clock back, just for a moment.

So today, I’ll raise a glass to her—my clever, beautiful 30-year-old. I might not be ready for this, but she is. And that’s what matters. Happy birthday, love.