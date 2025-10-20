I’ve not been well, it started on Sunday evening, a catchy cough, a scratchy throat and a runny nose, and I went to bed feeling a bit out of sorts.

Monday Morning, I’ve soaked the sheets and I am dripping with moisture, my head feels like it is being used by David Beckham for free kick practice and he’s wearing pit boots, my eyes are two hot molten toffee apples. My nose has now developed what can only be described as a broken overflow stream, my throat is like desiccated concrete, and when I try to speak, what comes out is a sound akin to a bullfrog who has been force fed 17 pints of Old Peculiar.

My cough sounds like a sealion has been on a weekend session with Lemmy and Lily Savage and my chest currently feels like someone has absent mindedly parked the 11.19 rail replacement bus service on it. I go back to sleep, there isn’t much chance of movement.

Tuesday: I have to get out of bed, I have an appointment at the doctors surgery to discuss my diabetes. Current status, Beckham has at least removed the pit boots, the toffee apples have melted and just run as fast as my nose which alternates between full flow and scorched earth dry soreness. The rail replacement service has been replaced with a large articulated lorry, and the bullfrog is saying he’s never drinking again. I ask about this virus, I do not have COVID, I just have one of many different lurgies which are affecting most of the population right now. My diabetes results are underwhelming, blood sugar levels have come down by a pitiful amount, and despite all my swimming and walking, I am the same weight. I buy Lemsip, Night Nurse and more tissues from the pharmacy and go back to bed.

Wednesday: Bullfrog is asleep, Lorry has been replaced by a small car, cough now sounds like a donkey with a stutter, nose is now dripping like a tap without a washer, and my head feels like it’s been stuffed in a pillowcase and is being squeezed between the jaws of a tiger.

I get out of bed for an hour, I eat some yogurt and drink some milk. I have more Lemsip and Night Nurse. I go back to bed.

Thursday: I wake feeling cautiously optimistic, I can breathe, my head just feels like a mild hangover, I cough briefly and my throat is sticky, rather than arid. My nose has had the washer fixed, and is now just sore and burning. The small car on my chest is now a go kart.

I return to work.

