I can’t stand or walk for more than a few minutes, I can’t sit at my desk, without the worst pain ever going through my left leg from hip to toe. I have been for X-rays and blood tests at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital which was actually a highlight of the week, there was a short waiting time, everything went smoothly and the radiographer recognised me and we had a short exchange before I went in, which really helped put me at ease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve had this pain in my hip for a few years now, and between my GP and myself we’ve always treated it as weight and age related wear and tear, I’ve tried to lose as much weight as I can, with varying degrees of success, and a couple of paracetamol now and then has been absolutely fine. The current issue started in October of last year, a constant pain going through the hip, knee and to the foot, which I can best describe as having a red hot bar of steel forcibly inserted into the bone.

But of course, me being me, I just pushed through it and put it down to the usual. It’s preyed on my mind ever since, worrying if it’s something more serious, wondering if this time I’ve got an issue and I’ve ignored it too long. In turn that’s worsened my state of mental health, I’ve been sleepless, paranoid, disagreeable and downright miserable. Monday this week, it all became too much, and after one of the worst days in months I got a telephone appointment with the doctor booked. The rest is what I’ve already described. What’s my point? Is there a point? Let’s find a point.

I’m like many other people, men especially, we shut our eyes and ears to what’s going on with our bodies and our heads, we think we’re soldiering on and doing the right thing because that’s the only way to deal with it. Push things to one side and ‘man up’. Things are thankfully changing, we’re being encouraged more to seek the help, to reach out and to look out for each other. That’s certainly been true of me this week, encouraged by close friends, family and by followers and fans alike.

I’ve got to wait a week to find out what the results are but I will keep you all posted here. The main thing is, I’ve got a show to do in February and I want to be able to at least get on stage and if need be, sit on a tall stool.

Have a great week.