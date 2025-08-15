Well, we can’t say we haven’t had any summer, another lovely hot sunny week comes to an end, everyone will look forward to a weekend of being outdoors, relaxing, exercising, spending time with friends and family, having a barbecue, a few drinks in the garden, or a trip to the local beer garden, maybe even out to the countryside or the seaside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I can confidently tell you the first comments and conversations that will ensue, in every single circumstance…

“OH isn’t it HOT? Too hot for me, I’ve not slept a wink all week, oh I’m shattered, it’s a different kind of hot here though isn’t it? Sticky, muggy, no wind, too hot to walk about, I’ve had the fan on all night, the windows open, no duvet, ooh and I’ve slept in the NUDDY!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thing is, for the majority of us, we’re just flapping our tongues around idly because that’s what we do, we moan when it’s too hot, too windy, too cold, too wet, too foggy, it’s one of my favourite parts of being from this country. We go off to hot sunny places, to get a tan, to get some sun on our backs, often to places where it’s cooler than here, and we don’t bat an eyelid, we’ll gamely go on sightseeing trips in the blazing heat of midday, to some old ruin, or museum, our brows bathed in the kind of perspiration last seen in Lawrence of Arabia So, I’m not complaining about the weather!

The football season has already started, with the big boys of the Premier League beginning this weekend, it doesn’t seem like two minutes since Liverpool lifted the trophy, then lost to Palace, then the Lionesses won the Euros, actually, it only has been a couple of weeks.

Maybe we’ll see a drop in the numbers of ‘patriot protests’ now the concerned citizens can go back to knocking lumps out of each other in the name of football.

I’m going to state my case once and for all. If you think that all your problems are being caused by some people running for their lives, living in what was a hotel, but amounts to no more than a dormitory with basic rations, rather than the billionaires, the corporations, the likes of Trump, Farage, Badenoch, Starmer and Netanyahu, then you’re one of two things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’re stupid and gullible, or you’re just a nasty piece of work, either way, I’m not wasting time on you, you can all jog on into the biggest bin on the planet.

There. Said it.

That said. This week I have decided something. For any of us over 50, if we hear anyone under 30 complaining about being old, we should be allowed, nay compelled by law, to give them a short sharp talking to!