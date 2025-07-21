We are in the full height of sum-mer, the weather has been warm and sunny, with a few showers here and there, but obviously not enough to prevent a hosepipe ban for our region.

People are of course drawing comparisons with the legendary summer of 1976, with it’s scorched earth, water shortages and constant heat, I was a seven-year-old, and what I remember most strongly from that summer was going to Great Yarmouth on holiday, and a new Ice Cream van turning up on Rosemary Road in Beighton, Mr Cornish, the ice cream was a complete revelation when compared to the familiar white vanilla ice cream from Molinari’s. This was buttery in colour and flavour, something violently new, a taste sensation, and if I think long enough I can almost taste it now, 49 years later.

It was my grandad’s last summer, but we were not to know that, Southampton beat Manchester United one nil in the FA cup final, Bobby Stokes scoring an unlikely winner and sending Lawrie McMenemy into paroxysms of joy. We watched at nannan and grandad’s house, with the curtains closed and the smell of ripening home grown tomatoes in the air.

Almost 50 years on, Yorkshire Water is in Private ownership, American ownership to be precise, there are regular leaks, water damage to roads and other infrastructure, our bills are increasing year upon year, the last increase almost 25%. And the profit? Winging it’s way across the Atlantic Ocean while we’re told not to use a hosepipe or take a long shower.

Queueing for water from a standpipe in 1976

There’s an angry mood but nobody seems to want to tackle this.

Wimbledon has come and gone, the Tour De France is in it’s second week, and the England Lionesses are through to the quarter finals by the skin off a rice pudding that was a dreadful penalty shoot out.

Brian Wilson, Sly Stone and Dave Ralphs have left us, and the great big band in the sky has three new members.

Tramlines is a week away, and this year as has become almost traditional I’ll be curating the music for the Fat Cat pub in Kelham Island.

Public information notice warning in the summer of 1976

Friday night we have Sarah Mac playing live, then Saturday we have Pint and a Half, singing songs from movies and musicals, The Big Shaun Experience playing the songs I wrote with the Everly Pregnant Brothers, but with a rock twist, our Saturday Headliners are the Fabulous Kizia and the Kings, and if you hven’t seen them yet, where have you been?

The following Thursday is the next Big Shaun Experience Comedy Club, again at the Fat Cat, on July 31. Featuring Matt Reed, Ryan Stephenson, and from Live at the Apollo and various other TV appearances, Dana Alexander. Tickets on sale via wegottickets.com/event/668284

Have a great week!