Shaun Says: I would like some of that hot weather back now, please

Shaun Doane, frontman of Everly Pregnant Brothers

I mean, I know that there was some hot weather, too hot, I complained at the time.

I would like some of that back please, this morning is decidedly colder and last night it was dark at 7.20pm.

Rationally, we all know how the seasons change, how the years keep rolling on and on.

Creative photo of the Arts tower framed by the autumn trees, by @_dto3

Mike Harding covered a brilliant song called The January Man – give it a listen, any version, it’s a great song and the lyrics, although a little dated now, are still true.

I’m rambling a little I know. It’s been a strange seven days.

Last week I was ill, with a bug that seems to be doing the rounds, and this week I’ve been recovering slowly but I’m feeling very foggy in my mind.

On Thursday night, I was passing by a friend’s house and thought, oh, I’ll pop in and see...

I couldn’t remember my friend’s name, or house number, I knew the house was on that road, but my brain would not allow me to access the basic information.

I carried on driving, and on reaching my destination, remembered my friend’s name, address, phone number and email address.

I’m blaming the change of the season, the air has got much cooler, and I think the bugs are all looking for a warm host, hence we’re all getting ill.

The brain fog however is more of a concern, and it is something that has been noticeably worse since my second dose of Covid.

Am I suffering from long Covid? Maybe I guess, but if I am, it’s certainly not a constant thing, it seems to attack randomly in the oddest ways at the oddest times.

I have been tired a lot, and my aches and pains have been a bit more pronounced.

I’ve been putting it down to being an overweight 53-year-old with a penchant for fizzy pop and biscuits.

My mental health is pretty steady, but I need a review of medications.

I’ve got a couple of projects coming up including a charity art auction at 99 Mary Street, Sheffield, on Thursday to help the family of Jude Mellon-Jameson raise the £9,000 needed for the youngster’s cancer treatment.