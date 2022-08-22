Shaun Says: I think we owe it to ourselves to be a bit more big headed
The John Lewis building in Barker’s Pool has been given Grade 2 listed status, built in the 1960s to replace the old Cole Brothers building, it is an imposing presence in the town centre.
I have happy memories of going to Coles just to look at things I would one day, if I got rich, be able to walk in and buy, kind of like when Richard Gere takes Julia Roberts to the snooty boutique in Pretty Woman…
My other favourite memory of the building was when Dame Jessica Ennis had her homecoming party in Barker’s Pool in 2012, we were lucky enough to be invited to play at the event, and to meet the lovely Jess, all to the backdrop of the entire front of the store covered in a ginormous picture of the woman herself, that’s an image that will stay with me forever.
As to the listed status, I’m torn. On the one hand I think it’s amazing that the building has been recognised as iconic enough to make that list, but it is getting old, it is a little crumbling and we know that it contains asbestos. In its current state, it would be a difficult proposition to be developed without an almost total demolition, which would be sad, to see it go.
However, the city centre is in need of a facelift, the new development is coming together slowly and obviously Coles is in that area, to see the area fully redeveloped, and a new structure in place, could be a real shot in the arm.
I don’t know what its function could be, another superstore, an entertainment centre, or maybe a new centre for technology and communication. A community space, an arts space. Who knows?
Sometimes our nostalgia is the most important factor in how we feel about a place, a building, but it can be misplaced, and our rose tinted memories outweigh a more common sense, pragmatic approach. Personally, I feel that my happy memories of Coles will remain, even if the building itself is replaced, and I’d be excited to see what could be brought into the area to boost our city’s profile and standing.
I always think this about Sheffield, we are not good at promoting ourselves, we live by the message that was instilled in most of us, be the best at what you do, but don’t be a bighead about it! I think we owe it to ourselves to be a bit more big headed.