I don’t want to talk about the news, the news is horrific daily. Children are still being starved and burned to death in Gaza, the Western world is finally doing the bare minimum and saying 2down with this sort of thing” in the style of Father Ted protesting the Passion of Saint Tibulus.

Football fans celebrating their team winning the Premier League are injured when they are hit en masse by a car driven by a local man. I won’t go into any speculation about the man who faces charges on seven offences in court. Police have asked people not to speculate online, very much like Father Dougal, protesting the Passion of Saint Tibulus by standing there saying “careful now”.

I don’t want to talk about the United States, once a beacon of hope, prosperity and freedom, now turned into a boiling cesspit of inequality, racism, poverty, murder and the rise of fascism. Surely the president can do something about this? I hear you ask.

No. the president of the united states of America is a racist, fascist, narcissistic, sex criminal hell bent on world domination not for his people, or his country, but himself. His ageing carcass will not carry him much longer, and he is determined to set the world on fire, a dystopian future where the name Trump means Law.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to workers during a visit to Glass Futures in St Helens, Merseyside. Picture date: Thursday May 29, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: James Speakman/PA Wire

Our own government is in turmoil, we have a Labour government in name, enacting policies and engaging in rhetoric which aligns far more closely with the Conservative right wing.

Some might say that Keir Starmer is an AI Margaret Thatcher robot in disguise, transformer if you will.

Populists like Nigel Farage and his Reformers, Tommy Robinson and his cult of personality, even the likes of Lawrence Fox, are increasingly spreading their particular brand of nastiness to an audience sick of cuts, sick of the wealthy taking the spoils, sick of feeling downtrodden and second class in their own back yard.

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. We need unity, and we need to understand who our real enemy is, who our real oppressors are, and that we should punch upwards, not across or down.

I don’t want to talk about many things, but they are happening, they are real and they are affecting all of us, even if only in an infinitesimal way. We owe it to ourselves to step back, think, and work out what we want and how we achieve it.

One last gripe, to the people who watch a live concert on the screen of mobile phone. Life is a journey, with a series of beautiful moments, if you live every moment through the camera of a mobile phone, are you really living? Put the phone away, you have five senses, use them all!