Last night I went to a charity event in my home village of Beighton. The event was a tribute to Harvey Willgoose, the young Sheffield lad who was tragically killed at school.

The main aim was to remember him and to raise much needed money to try and give the local kids something to do and somewhere to do it, a place to build their community, coming together with shared interests, shared experiences and throwing away negativity and divisiveness.

Performing on the night were Carl, Mark, Lindsay, Jade, and myself, singing, and in my case doing a stand-up comedy set.

The night went really well and a total of almost £6000 was raised.

For me it was a night of mixed emotions, obviously none of us should have had to be there, we shouldn’t have to be remembering that our young people are being cut down before their lives have even begun. Last night was one of the most heartbreaking reasons to go out and share my talents, but I did it, along with everyone, without hesitation.

A highlight for me was spending a little time catching up with one of my oldest friends, Glynne.

We reminisced about growing up in Beighton, the simple pleasures of playing football, walking for miles around the area, getting into mischief, nothing terrible, just mates, spending time together, looking out for each other and yes, not taking ourselves too seriously, mickey taking, banter.

We shared stories, and our Janine sat laughing at us both as we remembered each story, finishing each other’s sentences, and smiling, a lot.

Glynne is a father, a husband, a worker, a friend, and as we spoke last night, our aching middle-aged bones felt a little lighter, and for a brief moment, we became the 15-year-old lads that we were back in the 1980s. It felt good.

I want all our children to be able to come together 40 years from now, and have those wonderful moments of nostalgia, reminiscence, and a return to youthfulness. We have to work together as communities to fight division, to get our children to turn away from knife culture, gang culture, to try and instil in them the spirit we had when we were their age. Yes, technology has a huge amount of blame to take in this, we grew up with pen and paper and two pence pieces for the red telephone box. Bullying was face to face and often dealt with very quickly when the bullied stood up for themselves one time and ended it.

We need to be one. Forget about colour, creed, ethnicity, gender, and concentrate on the thing that unites us all. Humanity.