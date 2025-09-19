We’ve been back from our holiday in Malta for almost a week now, I’m back at work, and the post-holiday blues are trying to kick in, but last week’s revelations have strongly reverberated through the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have neglected myself for too long, I’ve pushed myself to do everything, all the time, and not make the time to look after myself, my physical health hasn’t been as good as it could be, my mental health has had a battering over the last six years and I’ve just swept everything under the carpet.

That stops now, I’m going on a journey to get a bit lighter, fitter, stronger and happier, starting at 7am today, I’ll be doing slow lane swimming for an hour, then later on I’ll be off for a walk. Tomorrow I’ll walk some more, and then I’ll be having a daily walk, not a ridiculous route march over hill and dale, but a steady walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve got a smart watch to link to my phone, and I’ll be tracking my weight on a weekly basis, I’m going to put weekly statistics in this column so you can all follow my progress, whether it’s a successful week, an average week, or a poor week off the rails.

I’ll be tracking my weight on a weekly basis

Next Year’s trip to Malta is already being planned, and I want to be a different man by the time we step on the plane.

The other news this week, is that after coming close for the last two months, this month, The Big Shaun Experience Comedy Club at the Fat Cat pub has sold out! We’re absolutely pleased as punch that we’ve got the first full house booked, and the acts are brilliant.

Opening on Thursday will be Tom Douglas, great comedian, promoter, and rapper! In the middle we have two fabulous acts, Debbie Holt, who is a rising star in the North , and making a long awaited return to stand up, is Russ Cutts, who I’ve known since he was a teenager living over the road and taking our dog for a walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our headliner is one of the best circuit comics around, legendary for his style, delivery and cheekiness, the oldest living Jewish comedian, Sol Bernstein. If you’re one of the lucky ones who have a ticket, hold on to your hats, it’s going to be a wild ride!

So, until next week, Stats: Weight 132KG, Height 6’5”, Resting HR 78bpm.

Go well, Go long, go hard, then go home!