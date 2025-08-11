Is it just me? Or have people forgotten how to talk to each other, without resorting to ignorance, aggression, sarcasm and vitriol? Have we forgotten how to smile and nod at each other, to say a pleasant good morning, or a good night?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Did two years of lockdown change us? Or does this go back further still? Maybe to June 2016, when the country voted, narrowly, to leave the European Union, and racists up and down the country celebrated, swilled their beer and prosecco, and talked about ‘getting are country back’, back from who, exactly?

Their Übermensch Nigel ‘working class hero’ Farage brayed loudly about freedom and independence, his nicotine stained grin like the mask of a grotesque, wringing his hands aong with his cronies in the upper echelons, rejoicing at the con trick they had pulled off, laughing at the ‘plebs’ who were so easily convinced by empty promises, and fascist rhetoric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emboldening of the gruesome bigots was palpable, the atmosphere for anyone considered ‘other’ became toxic very quickly and terrifyingly, racially motivated attacks increased, attacks on the LGBTQ+ community increased, even attacks on people with disabilities became more prevalent. The bigoted took the result as carte blanche to loudly spout the bile and invective that had previously been kept under wraps, for fear of being censured.

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana are forming a new left-wing party (Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Governments change, and we came achingly close to having a government actually for the many, not the few. Sadly, the few were not prepared to allow this, we needed to be kept in our place, expect misery at best and death at worst. It continues now, under a false Red Flag, which is becoming increasingly stained blue, black, and white.

There is a feeling of change, a small but significant rumbling of people becoming aware of the con, waking up to the truth, and realising that they are also in the firing line of those who promised them Olde England, village greens, Maypoles, Morris Dancing and definitely, absolutely, not a single non white face.

We are, and have been for a couple or three millennia, a country of migrants, a melting pot of assorted colours, tongues, and beliefs. The history of these Islands we call home, is undeniably diverse, it is by no means Persil white, Colgate white, or Tippex white.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At last count, 600,000 people have signed up to try and make a change, joining the new party created by Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn. If this party does no more than put a huge spanner in the works of the far right, then its formation will have been worthwhile. Who knows, they may even form a government, for the many, not the few.