​Football fans, brace yourselves for something unprecedented. The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup final, set to dazzle at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, will break tradition with a Super Bowl-style halftime show – a first in the tournament’s storied history.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently confirmed this bold move, promising a spectacle ‘befitting the biggest sporting event in the world’.

With the final slated for July 19, 2026, anticipation is already building for what could redefine the global game’s grandest stage.

World Cup finals have always kept halftime simple: a 15-minute breather where players regroup, coaches strategize and the pitch gets a quick sprinkle.

Now FIFA is taking a page from America’s playbook, injecting a burst of entertainment into that intermission. Picture this: a roster of artists lighting up the stadium as 1.5 billion viewers tune in worldwide. It’s a fusion of sport and culture that could elevate the event to new heights.

Details remain tantalizingly sparse. Will halftime stretch beyond its usual 15 minutes to accommodate the performance, as the Super Bowl’s 30-minute break does? FIFA hasn’t said yet, leaving us to wonder how they’ll balance the logistics of a stage set up with the game’s flow.

What we do know is that Coldplay, veterans of the 2016 Super Bowl halftime alongside Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, won’t perform but will shape the show’s vibe.

Their influence hints at a line-up that might blend global appeal with artistic flair – perhaps a nod to the tournament’s hosts: the US, Canada, and Mexico.

This isn’t about music; it’s a cultural pivot, taking a beautiful game and hammering the final nail in the coffin of corporate horror. After 15 minutes, players have had time to prepare for the second half, without the body cooling down too much. Unless there is going to be a further delay for players to warm up again, this is a physical inconvenience and could lead to skewed results.

Football fans don’t need the razzamatazz, football fans want 90 minutes of exciting skilful football. The game as we know it is never going to be the same if this abominable spectacle is allowed to take place.

So FIFA, please, don’t be the executioners of our game.