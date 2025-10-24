Music has been at the forefront of my mind these last couple of weeks, and especially on Thursday when we heard the tragic news of the passing of David Ball, synthesiser pioneer and star of Soft Cell, and later The Grid.

I first saw Soft Cell on top of the pops, I was 12 and a music fanatic, those first synth pulses and the electronic drum sound grabbed my ears, and then Marc Almond’s plaintive yet powerful voice drew me into the story. Throughout the 1980s I listened to Soft Cell, and to Marc’s solo material, often to the amusement and ridicule of my heavy metal listening mates. In spite of my love of all things rock and roll, I have always had a love for electronica, and it’s a very sad time, as we say goodbye to David, a great creator.

On a different note, October 19 saw the 40th anniversary of the release of one of my all time favourite albums, containing one of my all time top five favourite songs.

The band? The Cult. The album? Love. The Song? She Sells Sanctuary (one of the five songs guaranteed to make me hit the dancefloor).

English New Wave and Synth Pop musicians Marc Ball (left) and Marc Almond, both of the group Soft Cell, film the 'Soul Inside' music video, 9/20/1983. (Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images)

I first saw the video for She Sells Sanctuary, and noted that Mark Brizicki of Big Country was playing the drums, and being a big fan of the Scottish/English Celtic Rock hooligans, I was hooked.

I got a copy of the album, and it became rapidly one of my favourites, Ian Astbury’s voice, Mark’s drumming, and of course the guitar magic of Billy Duffy, made for an almost mystic experience and my 16-year-old ears were receiving this like a thirsty man needs water.

The Love album was a bit of a landmark for me, it was heavy enough to appeal to the rocker, but there was a sensitivity and ethereal quality to the lyrics and melodies which appealed to the poet in me, after 40 years it’s still an album I go to in times when music is the best therapy.

I’ve been pretty busy with my own musical creations lately too, there’s a couple of tracks that I’ve done with a friend under the name of the Packham Nutkins Project, the video for one song ‘Pariah’ is on the Big Shaun Experience YouTube channel, along with other music and comedy clips from our comedy club, which is taking place at the Fat Cat next Thursday, tickets still available on wegottickets.com.

I’m still working on tracks with Steel People, and the Big Shaun Experience will be taking a brief hiatus while I come up with some new tracks, watch out for a gig around Easter 2026.

Whatever you’re listening to, love it, live it and keep on grooving!