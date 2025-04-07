Shaun Says: Embracing the arrival of Spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Signs of a New Season: As winter finally decides to pack its bags and jog off into the distance, the world begins to awaken with the promise of spring.

The transition is subtle yet profound, much like realising you’ve been wearing your jumper inside out all day. The feeling that spring has finally arrived brings with it an invigorating sense of optimism and a fresh perspective on life.

Nicer Weather: Spring’s arrival is heralded by the softening of temperatures, a welcome departure from the harsh chill of winter. The air feels lighter, infused with a gentle warmth that practically begs you to come outside and play. Gone are the heavy coats and layered attire; it’s time to flaunt those lighter clothes you’ve been hiding in your wardrobe, being up here in Yorkshire we only need double figures on the Centigrade scale and it’s shorts weather, tops off for the pasty lads and legs out for the lasses. The skies, often a sombre grey during the colder months, now stretch wide and blue, dotted occasionally with fluffy white clouds that look suspiciously like they’ve been placed by an overenthusiastic finger painting toddler. Rain showers, though frequent, seem less daunting, more like nature’s way of keeping the dust at bay and adding a bit of sparkle to the greenery.

Lighter Nights: One of the most charming aspects of spring is the gradual extension of daylight. The once early sunsets of winter give way to longer evenings, where daylight lingers and twilight stretches lazily into the night. This change is not merely a shift in the clock but a transformation in our daily lives. Evenings become opportunities for leisurely strolls, outdoor gatherings, and moments of quiet reflection as the sun dips below the horizon, or at least they would be if the neighbours weren’t barbecuing again. The extended daylight allows us to savour more of the day, filling us with a sense of time’s abundance and the joy of living in the moment and of course it’s barbecue time!

Cherry blossom trees in the Peace Gardens looking radiant in the recent sunshine sent in by Matt Smith

Signs in Nature: Nature plays a leading role in announcing spring’s arrival, almost as if it had hired a PR agency. The barren trees begin to bud, adorning themselves with delicate leaves and blossoms like they’re getting ready for a grand ball. Gardens and parks burst into colour as flowers bloom, painting the world with a palette of hues that range from the soft pastels of cherry blossoms to the bold brilliance of tulips and daffodils. Birds return from their winter migrations, filling the air with song and activity like the mildly annoying little swine that they are, presumably discussing their holiday adventures in Magaluf! Their melodies are a soundtrack to the season, a symphony that underscores the vitality and excitement of life renewed. Wildlife, too, becomes more visible, with animals emerging from hibernation to explore their transformed surroundings, possibly looking for misplaced keys or sunglasses.

The feeling that spring has finally come is both physical and emotional. It is a season of rebirth and renewal, offering us a chance to shed the weight of winter and embrace the lightness of spring. The nicer weather encourages us to venture outside, the lighter nights extend our days, and the signs in nature remind us of the enduring cycle of life. As we witness these changes, we are inspired to reflect on our own journeys, to find renewal in our lives, and to celebrate the beauty of the world around us. Spring, with all its promise and charm, is a season to be cherished and celebrated, a reminder of the endless possibilities that each new day brings.