I’ve had a good week, I’ve been active every day, I swam, walked, and made sure I met my targets for steps and exercise. I’m eating properly, fresh food, home cooked, and I’m not snacking indiscriminately.

If I haven’t improved by blood results and lost some weight by the next appointment with the diabetic nurse, I’m going to be one big unhappy bunny!

On Thursday, it was National Poetry Day, and on BBC 6 Music, there was a lot of poetry in the programming, lots of discussion about favourite poems and lyrics.

As a singer, and a music lover, the tune has always been the initial spark with a record, but for any music to have a deep impact and a longevity in my favourites, the lyrics are incredibly important. There are days when I can’t remember the password I set yesterday, but I can quote or sing every word from a song I first heard in 1980.

That’s how my mind works, I soak up songs, books, TV programmes, comedy shows, films, but the everyday information slips in and out regularly.

I’ve decided to start writing poetry again, just for myself, to document in verse the things that happen every day, and maybe, just maybe, that might help me remember the mundane, the passwords, the shopping lists, family birthdays and appointments.

The nights are drawing in, Autumn is definitely upon us, it’s getting wet, windy, cold and dark, the big coats are coming out of the wardrobes, the shorts and t-shirts are being packed away, and we’re clinging on to happy memories of hot sunny days and holidays. Halloween is mere days away, and then we’ll have the annual three-month fireworks fest, when I was young, fireworks happened once a year, for a day, or two if November the 5th fell on a Thursday or Friday. Now the fireworks start in Mid-October and stop sometime in late January. It’s a pain.

I’m not even going to get into the big C word yet, that’s already starting to dominate the shops, the festive food and decorations are plastered everywhere like a gaudy red and white upchuck.

You’ll probably get a feeling that I don’t like autumn and winter, but I love them, and the festivities that go along with them, but can’t we just leave it until near the time? Anyway, I’d best get moving, Sainsbury’s has got the Easter eggs in.