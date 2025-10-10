The debate over flags and patriotism versus racism rumbles on, insults being thrown around like mud lumps at a backwoods bun fight. The definition of patriotic seems to be blurred, skewed and nobody really seems to understand or articulate what it means.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People talk about patriotism as being sacrifice, the people who fought and died to protect our freedom in times gone by, and I think that’s valid, but what I would say, is that certainly in world war two, those soldiers, sailors, airmen, and those who rarely get a mention, the fire brigades, nurses, medics, were all fighting against the evil of fascism, the Nazis, with their ‘Roman’ salutes, their stolen swastika, and their absolute hatred for anyone ‘other’ than their warped definition of humanity. Yet those who raise the flag nowadays, are all too often seen with Nazi/Fascist symbolism plastered all over them, swastika tattoos, Nazi salutes, and short memories, as well as a hatred of the ‘other’.

That, in my opinion, has nothing to do with patriotism. That is all about racism, well, that won’t fly with me, not while there is breath in my body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They talk of Christian values, and how we have always been a Christian country.

Britain’s national dish, once Roast Beef, is now Chicken Tikka Masala

Christianity came to these shores in the early stages of the first Millennia, brought from the East, from Rome, and imposed upon a pagan society which had live on these Islands for millennia before this.

They talk of the only ‘true’ Britons as white Anglo Saxons. Once again, this is incorrect historically and factually. The Saxons came from Germanic tribes and were also converted to Christianity.

For me, patriotism lies in your heart, your pride in having the incredible luck and privilege to have been born in a verdant land where food and resources came easily until we lost our way and turned to progress, machinery, Industry, which started a new technological leap, but changed our environment slowly at first, but increasingly accelerating over a few short centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It lies in pride at our achievements in art, culture, sport, humanitarianism, our genuinely deep-seated welcoming of others, integrating their influences to sit beautifully alongside our own. Britain’s national dish, once Roast Beef, is now Chicken Tikka Masala, invented not in India, but in the United Kingdom. If our country were not one of acceptance and welcome, this would never have happened.

Our sporting heroes and our cultural icons are not universally white skinned; they come from all the colours of humanity. But every single one of them stands behind the flag they call theirs, ours, mine and yours.

Here’s an idea, instead of draping cheap flimsy flags from lamp posts, come together, as communities, and in every town, village and hamlet, have one big, beautiful flag, on a tall flagpole, visible to us all. That, my friends, would be true patriotism.