Storm Eowyn is currently battering our islands, stretching the ropes on the battens that are straining on the hatches, Dorothy, Toto and the Scarecrow just sailed past my window in a Brown Wheelie bin the Lion and the Tin Man were hanging on for dear life to the back end of Glynda’s broomstick and the Royal Trampoline Formation Aerobatics team are currently doing a mad display over Stannington.

These painkillers are really strong!

So, America has a new president, who we have seen before, a particularly marmite individual, you either hate him or think he’s the best thing since hot buttered toast. I will let you make your own judgements; I am here to speak for myself and myself alone.

A man convicted of 34 felonies, has been found to have been a serial cheat, both in business and in the bedroom, a man who proudly declares his misogyny, and tells anyone who will listen that his power and money have allowed him to commit vile acts against women.

A man who is now openly setting about making life harder for the very people who put him in the White House, again.

A man who crows on and on and on about his Christian values, but then attacks a bishop of the church because they had the audacity to speak about… drumroll… Christian values.

If you wrote this man as a character, narcissistic, fascist, racist, misogynistic, homophobic, warmongering, greedy, you would be told that no person in existence could possibly be that much of a cartoon, yet here we find ourselves. A man who eyes the Panama Canal, Canada, Greenland and indeed the United Kingdon, as stuff he can buy and control, funded by the world’s three richest men.

Now, if you think he is a great guy, a real leader, a go getter, watch the next four years, or maybe the next eight, 12, 16 or eternity. There is already a draft amendment being tabled to allow a third term of office.

My question is, when did we all decide that hate was the better option? When did looking out for each other, offering support and love, become a bad idea? For the vast majority of us, it did not, we still believe in those things because deep down, we are inherently good people.

We desperately need to stand up, speak out, and come together to stop the tide of hate, locally and globally, before it engulfs us all. There is a storm coming, and we need to be ready.

Take care and have a good week. I’m off to find Dorothy.