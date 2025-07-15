On Wednesday I recorded a pilot episode for my upcoming podcast, entitled the Big Shaun Experience Pain Management Podcast, co hosted by my very good friend of almost 50 years, local author Rachael Holyhead, whose first novel Black Hollow is receiving rave reviews and in high in the charts on Amazon.

Rachael and I were at school together from 1980 to 1987, we were friends from the start, both of us were on the edge of the group, Rachael due to being under five foot tall, and having a condition which required her to wear a plastic cast from hip to ankle. Myself, I was the r=tall kid, the fat lad, the clever kid, the speccy kid, the drama buff and the easy target.

Both of us dealt with our bullying experience by being loud, opinionated, and most of all, funny. We bonded over our love of reading, writing, music, and our Irish heritage, which we celebrated by setting up the Carter Lodge School Irish Society! We persuaded Mrs Day, the domestic sciences teacher to sew us an Irish Tricolour flag, we had a manifesto, membership cards and all of us had our ‘Irish’ name.

WE also loved our football, and both took our turn to be ball boy/ball girl ar Beautiful Downtown Bramall Lane. Yes, I grew up as a Blade.

Rachael, has lived with constant chronic pain for the last 19 years after damaging three discs in her spine. On some days her pain is so bad, she is unable to get out of bed, on most days she is in severe pain, and occasionally, she’s able to be quite active. Wednesday was thankfully a good day.

We had our first podcast guest, a friend of mine named Emma Louise, a mum, healthcare worker, poet and home DJ. We had a great conversation for over two hours, and I have to be honest, I’m going to find it difficult to edit it down by much. So we’re looking at well over an hour for the pilot. We’ll initially be public, on Mixcloud, but we are launching a Patreon scheme, and will post extra content and special advance notices for Patreon Members, more on that to come soon.

We want to build a place where everyone can find something for them, comedy, conversation and a space to tell their stories, with no judgement and definitely no attempt to find answers or give advice. A space where everyone can be a part of the show, as a listener/viewer, as a contributor with stories, or as a guest.

Watch this space for further details.