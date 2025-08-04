I am in a war, a daily battle which includes passive aggressive messages, increasingly angry faces, and a horrible attrition of stubbornness, who can hold out longest before blinking and capitulating.

Some days I’m strong, and I’ll power through right until the very last few seconds, bucking my head like an extremely lively horse that everyone on the ranch has tried to break in, to limited success, on other days I am more like the big old shire horse, work all done, out in my pasture eating sweet grass and clover and I just resignedly and with distinct nonchalance, complete the battle and come out victorious.

When I’m being stubborn, I watch the face of my opponent slowly changing through the day as he/she/they/it peppers my inbox with pithy little bombs of misery. Wouldn’t it be a shame if I didn’t battle today, wouldn’t I feel a sense of failure.

At these points my ire is raised enough to bring forth a strong barrage of invective, the air is filled with bombs, type F, type S, type B and occasionally type C.

Duo, Duolingo's bright green owl mascot.

I’ve walked away before, waved a white banner, and retreated to lick my wounds, bury the dead and contemplate the abject futility of the fighting. I always come back.

The war is currently in its 109th day, there is seemingly no end to this battle, which promises ultimate victory on two fronts, but at what cost?

The cost financially is about a fiver a month, the cost in time is about 20 minutes a day, the cost to my sanity, self-esteem, mood, immeasurable! The goal is twofold, to eventually be a master in two Brythonic languages, to be able to fluently blend in with the people of two of my very favourite places, and to communicate daily in at least four different tongues.

I’m not the only one in this war, but my battle is my own, I am an army of one amongst a world of similarly singular forces. Friends, relatives, colleagues, all involved in their own personal conflict against a common enemy.

We share our war stories; we compare our battle scars and we learn a little from each other and our individual strategies and our little hacks and gains. Ultimately it is a war with no real purpose, a series of skirmishes where nobody really wins, except the creator of the conflict, and they’re so far away as to appear abstract.

Anyway, I’ve rambled on for too long, I’ve just received a passive aggressive missive “Wouldn’t it be a shame to miss out on your 110-day streak?”

Screw you, Duolingo, you annoying green feathery owl!