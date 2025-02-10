The older I get, the less I can accept the world around me. People say that you become more right wing and reactionary as you age, for me it’s the exact opposite. I’ve always been a socialist, I grew up in a Labour voting household, and I was instilled from an early age that the way to live was to be kind, understanding and welcoming, while at the same time being free to think for myself, to ask questions and to be stubborn in getting the answers.

I understand why populism takes hold, especially in difficult times, where people feel abandoned, unrepresented, hard done by, a time when austerity is biting hard, money is short and the cost of everything is increasing, making life feel like a fight to survive, rather than a joy.

We are angry with the wrong people, we are being turned against each other, not by necessity but by a political and immoral choice, to preserve and increase the wealth of a tiny number of people, while the 99% of us struggle, freeze, starve, go uneducated and medically unrtreated.

If we speak out against this we are labelled traitors, unpatriotic, terrorists, low life scum, snowflakes, libtards, all words born of the very people we should be fighting against.

We find people like Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Nigel Farage being lauded and celebrated and for what? Saying it like it is? This is just folly, we’ve been force fed this narrative for hundreds of years, the king at his castle the poor man at his gate, know your place, doff your cap to your betters.

I’m always reminded of a saying my grandad used often, I’ll paraphrase in order to keep it clean, he said; “Nobody is better than anybody else, choose whether you’re the king of England or a collier down a pit, we all have to go for a poo”.

We would all benefit from heeding those wise words, we are all unique, individuals, miraculously and beautifully created in love. We aren’t born to hate, we learn to hate, either by outside influence, or by our own pain and suffering, abuse, poverty, lack of support at school, ill health. All of these things can poison us, leave us looking for someone to blame.

Young, old, rich, poor, we’re all human, we all have our quirks, and we all have our wants and needs. If we stand together, instead of apart, we can achieve anything.