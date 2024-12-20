So, after a long absence I’ve returned to share some thoughts, news and general chit chat with you all.

A lot has happened since I’ve been away, it’s hard to know where to begin but I’ll endeavour to get it all in here.

A year ago, I performed my last gig as the singer with the Everly Pregnant Brothers after fourteen incredible years.

The last show was a glorious night with special guests, a great support act and went down really well.

Since then of course the Brothers have continued on with their new frontman and all is going swimmingly for them.

I had a little break for a month and then decided what this year would bring.

I can’t lie, what’s transpired has been a pretty rough year with few highlights.

My mental health took a dive and the middle of the year was particularly tough to deal with, but fingers crossed, that bridge has been crossed and I’m in a much better place now.

At the moment my main priority is trying to have a Christmas number one single with the Steel People and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, raising money and awareness for the Firefighters Charity, which offers help and support for firefighters who have suffered mental trauma.

It’s a brilliant cause and by the time you read this, we should know how we’ve done in the chart race!

The track is a playful nod to the 1980s hit Safety Dance by Men Without Hats. A music video shot in South Yorkshire debuting the ‘fire safety dance’ gained over 130,000 views in less than 48 hours.

You can still download the track even after today as the campaign will be ongoing.

Also, I missed singing the songs I wrote with the brothers, and I wanted to find a new outlet to sing them again.

I’ve enlisted the lads from my other band, Tiny Barbara’s Surf Club, and on Friday February 21 we’ll be performing a set of EPB numbers, and some of our own, at Crookes Social Club on Mulehouse Road.

Tickets are on sale now at wegottickets.com, we’re the Big Shaun Experience.

I’d love to see as many of you as possible there on the night.

I’ve made a start on writing my autobiography, which I hope to have finished early in the spring or summer next year.

I’m hoping to find a sympathetic publisher, or maybe I’ll serialise it.

That just about brings us up to date, so all that remains for now is to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a fantastic and prosperous 2025.