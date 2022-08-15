Shaun Says

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Doane, frontman of Everly Pregnant Brothers

The idea was if you provide basic nutrition and entertainment to the plebians, their inferior intellect will not question this and they will remain loyal and subservient.

I don’t speak for anyone but myself, but I’m pretty sure that if you’re reading this, you’re not a plebian Roman with inferior intellect, which leads me to the following question.

WHY are we, as a country, a people, an electorate, allowing ourselves to be browbeaten and cowed by bread and circuses?

People are struggling to feed their families (Pic:Michael Gillen)

Here’s the thing, the bread is running out.

People can’t put food on the table, working people can’t afford to pay their fuel bills, despite the fact that the energy companies are recording obscene profits.

The entertainment? Well, that’s gone through the bottom of the barrel and is currently scraping at the filth below, yet we lap it up and make our lives focus on nothing else.

Here’s the thing, real life isn’t always good.

In fact, at the moment it’s downright depressing, and yes, we all need a bit of escapism, even me.

But we can’t ignore real life, it isn’t going away, and we can’t pretend it won’t affect us, we may be getting by now, but it is going to get worse for us all, that’s a fact, not a theory.

We have to wake up, get angry, and get active, we need to put our collective foot down, and tell the energy companies NO, we’re not accepting a 215% increase, we have to tell the Government NO, we aren’t accepting the divisive split of the super rich and the rest of us.

Our political parties have abandoned us, they have no interest in our welfare, our wellbeing or our physical and mental health.

Change must come, it needs to come from us, the people and if needs must, that change may be violent. It is vital that we save our bread, ignore the circuses, and rise up as one for a better, fairer society.

I hate to be grinding my axe here, but I can no longer stay quiet, I have a loud voice and I will not rest until it is heard, and reacted to positively.