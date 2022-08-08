Shaun Doane, frontman of Everly Pregnant Brothers

I can’t today, I could talk about the weather and how it’s been nice, I could talk about how brilliant it is that the Lionesses brought home the Women’s Euros and how great it is that the Commonwealth Games are on in Birmingham and lots of our Yorkshire competitors are bringing home medals.

As great as all this is, it’s overshadowed by the looming misery that we are all going to suffer as our energy bills increase every three months, while energy companies record obscenely huge profits and dividends to shareholders.

If this was happening in France there would be uproar, the people would be out on the streets, fighting for change and fighting for fairness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CONWY, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 06: In this photo illustration an old age pensioner keeps warm with the aid of an electric heater on November 6, 2008, in Conwy, Wales. With the recent high rise in fuel and energy bills many senior citizens are facing a cold winter. The UK's National pensioner Convention has called for a higher basic state pension for the over 60's. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Why do we just sit back in apathy and let ourselves be dragged into a position where we will literally be struggling to meet our bills, let alone put something aside for the future, or even have a pleasant life in the present?

The liability that was Boris Johnson has been moved out of office as leader, but still hangs around like a bad smell until October, when he will more than likely be replaced by Liz Truss, let that sink in.

Pork Markets. Sitting in a tank, dressing like Margaret Thatcher, trying desperately to make people believe that she has even a fraction of the intelligence and power that Thatcher had. I hated Thatcher with a passion, and Liz Truss at least has that in common with her.

For 12 years we have had our services run down and broken, our morale destroyed, and we have not so much sleepwalked, but goose stepped into a nasty, xenophobic island mentality where we think by dint of being ‘British’ it makes us better than anyone else, and above the normal rules of morality.

I cannot stand by and not shout against it, I was not brought up that way, I ask you all, what do you really want? A strong, well-funded NHS, A decent education system, fairness across society? If you do, then fight, campaign, don’t roll over and let this happen.