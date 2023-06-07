Stopping the boats is one of the Prime Minister’s key priorities. I know that this is a major concern of local residents too, especially with the recent proposal by the University of Derby to convert High Peak Halls into a large-scale asylum dispersal centre.

This week’s figures show that we are making progress.

There has been a 20 per cent reduction in small boat arrivals since December, and 33,000 illegal crossings were stopped thanks to our new deal with France.

A total of 1,800 Albanian illegal migrants and foreign criminals have been successfully removed, which has seen a 90 per cent reduction in Albanian arrivals.

Robert Largan, MP for High Peak.

There has also been a 20 per cent reduction in the asylum legacy backlog and arrests have doubled as enforcement action steps up.

This progress is encouraging but there is a long way to go. That’s why I’ve been working hard to pass the Illegal Migration Bill into law as soon as possible.

Frustratingly, Labour continue to oppose our measures to tackle illegal migration.

Labour have no plan to stop the boats. Labour don’t want to stop the boats. I’ll keep standing up for High Peak residents and support our local police in opposing the planned Asylum Dispersal Centre in Buxton.

MP Robert Largan wants to see High Peak Halls being turned into affordable accommodation for local residents.

More than 1,500 local people have already filled in my survey on this issue. The results so far are overwhelming. 88 per cent of respondents oppose the asylum dispersal centre in Buxton.

92 per cent support the Government’s plan to tackle illegal migration, with 91 per cent agreeing that people entering the UK illegally from safe countries like Albania and France should be unable to claim asylum here.

You can still have your say on the plans and make your views clear on my website at www.robertlargan.co.uk/immigration

I’ll be publishing the full results of the survey very soon and letting you all know how you can continue to support the campaign.

In the meantime, I’m continuing to work with local people to get the right result for High Peak.

But I don’t just want to stop the University of Derby’s plans for an asylum dispersal centre. I want to see High Peak Halls used in a positive way to help local people.

I will be pushing for High Peak Halls to be converted into badly needed affordable homes for local people. This option might not be as lucrative for the University and it will need the Labour council to step up.

But it is the right way forward for the High Peak.