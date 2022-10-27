But the whole country needed her to succeed and I wanted us all to work together to deliver.

Sadly, it became painfully clear that Liz Truss was not capable of succeeding and she has rightly resigned.

The Conservative Party is the party of fiscal responsibility and sound money. Over recent weeks this reputation was brought into serious question.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP. (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

Indeed, back in July I warned about the precarious economic situation and the Government’s limited fiscal room for manoeuvre, urging politicians to resist the temptation of unfunded tax cuts or unfunded spending commitments. I was also the first Conservative MP to publicly oppose the Government’s decision to cut the 45p Top Tax Rate.

I have always said that I would take an independent-minded approach and put the High Peak ahead of party politics. The events of the last few weeks have really put that commitment to the test.

I rebelled against the Government to oppose fracking and stand by the manifesto that I was elected on.

I did this despite being told that if I did so, I would face being thrown out of the Conservative Parliamentary Party. Instead, the Prime Minister has resigned.

I remain deeply concerned about the current economic situation. We’re still emerging from a 1-in-100-year pandemic. We’re in the middle of a 1-in-50-year energy crisis. War is raging in Europe. We’ve had weeks of destabilising uncertainty, threatening mortgages and pensions.

Elected officials need to be honest about the choices we face.

The Government needs to take a pragmatic, fiscally responsible approach on the short-term support needed for people and long-term strategic thinking to ensure our energy security.

I warmly welcome the appointment of Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. He has a clear record of delivery, leading the country’s economic response during the pandemic, saving millions of jobs and businesses.

The new Prime Minister also has a plan to fix the economy, unite the country, and deliver on the promises made in 2019.

Whatever happens over the coming days and weeks, I will continue to take an independent-minded approach and stand up for the High Peak.