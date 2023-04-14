News you can trust since 1887
Police column: ​Another successful month for us tackling crime right across Bassetlaw

​As many would have heard, one of our officers had their vehicle rammed by an offender last week.

By Hayley Crawford
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Thankfully the officer was not badly hurt but it shows how dangerous our role can sometimes be.

​As before, I will provide some highlights of our work over the last month to tackle the priorities I set out for this quarter:

Serious Acquisitive Crime (SAC) - I'm sure many people especially, those who live in Worksop, will be aware of the recent incident where a car crashed into the side of The Lockside pub. I'm pleased to report the male responsible was caught and later charged with a variety of offences, including Aggravated Vehicle Taking.

​Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw.​Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw.
Officers discovered a 'chop shop' where three males were caught dismantling stolen vans. All three have been charged.

At the beginning of the month, a telehandler was stolen and used in a ramraid on an ATM machine in Retford. Officers attended the scene and were able to find and arrest the offenders within 24 hours of the incident taking place.

Drugs and drug supply - this month we have carried out three Misuse of Drugs Act warrants which have uncovered more than 130 mature cannabis plants and suspected Class A drugs. These warrants were on John's Street in Worksop, Waterslack Road in Bircotes and Shrewsbury Road, Worksop. We are continuing to develop information we get and intelligence from our patrols.

Anti-social behaviour - We continue to work with our BDC partners in the ASB team to tackle those causing issues in our communities. In addition, we have had the off-road bike team out in the community and seized another three bikes.

'Officers discovered a 'chop shop' where three males were caught dismantling stolen vans. All three have been charged' says Inspector Hayley Crawford.'Officers discovered a 'chop shop' where three males were caught dismantling stolen vans. All three have been charged' says Inspector Hayley Crawford.
Rural crime: We carried out another rural crime operation which ended with a pursuit into South Yorkshire where our cross-border colleagues assisted and arrested two people who were detained by a police dog.

