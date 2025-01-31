Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

My article regarding Kings Day, celebrated on January 6 in many European countries, prompted a reader to write in to say that the bible is an unreliable source of information, based on the assumption that writings have become lost in translation over centuries.

‘It couldn’t be trusted to accurately cite the story of the Kings (not being Kings, but astrologers, who turned up two years too late to pay homage to the infant Jesus’. I smile when I see responses such as this, but am then heartened to read a counter-response from another reader defending my piece, based on factual evidence. It is indeed true that certain parts of the bible have been misconstrued through human error, point in case being ‘three wise men’ present at the nativity scene, However, it only takes a moment to read the pages of any translation to discover that, these mistakes never appear in the bible itself. In fact, copies of the bible from 14th century AD are nearly identical in content to the copies from third century AD.

When the 2000 years old dead sea scrolls were discovered, scholars were shocked to see how similar they were to other ancient copies of the Old Testament, even though the dead sea scrolls were hundreds of years older than anything previously discovered. It proves that ancient texts were copied meticulously with great accuracy. However, the main point is this: man made errors such as three wise men, kings, or otherwise have absolutely no bearing on our salvation. But searching for evidence of our existence, I believe, does give irrefutable weight to a God who created us with utmost precision.

Research conducted by renowned physicists, biologists, mathematicians etc have blown scientific theories of creation out of the water. We are neither here as result of a cosmic accident nor evolution. There is so much more to this than can be written in 388 words, such as exactly how the six days of creation are now understood to be entirely credible. The evidence is there for anyone who cares to go deeper in search of the universe’s origins. (ref: Dr Chuck Missler). So if the bible is precise after all, it just might be time to sit up and pay attention to what it means for us today, in particular regarding the second coming of Jesus.