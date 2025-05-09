Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following on from my article on the resurrection in which Jesus appears to Mary Magdalene, I’d like to focus on his appearance to the disciples. That evening, the disciples are in hiding for fear, the religious leaders might also have them arrested and crucified.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the door is locked, Jesus appears to them. You can imagine their fear at this manifestation, - but rather than being miffed at them for abandoning him at his arrest, he gently says, “Peace be with you”. He shows them his hands and feet where the nails have been and invites them to touch him to prove that he is real, and they are overjoyed to see their Lord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peace: what does it mean to have the peace of the Lord? It means that my sins are forgiven, chains of bondage to the things of this world that grip us – alcohol, drugs, porn, greed, anger etc. are forgiven. Jesus took all of our sins with him and crucified them with him on the cross so that we can have an opportunity to be free and feel peace. Before he left them that evening, he breathed on them and said, “Receive the holy spirit”.

This breath, in Hebrew/greek? Ruach is the same breath as breathed into Adam by God when he formed him out of the dust of the ground. Having the holy spirit in us transforms us. It replaces fear with faith, anxiety with peace, and it gives us an inner guide to help us in times of trouble, and steer us away from doing bad things.

The Incredulity of Saint Thomas by Caravaggio, c. 1602

One of the young disciples, Thomas (often termed doubting Thomas) wasn’t there at this first encounter with Jesus. He needed proof before believing what the other disciples had told him. So when Jesus appears a second time, he insists that Thomas put his finger in the hole where his side was pierced to convince him of the reality of the resurrection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes we need an actual encounter with Jesus to believe in him – and if we are desperate enough, he will appear to us also. But in most cases, he relies on our faith in him.

If we can stand firm in that faith, we can be sure of putting to death the things of our past and stepping into a new eternal life with him.