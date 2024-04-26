Pause for Thought: There’s more to life than Me, Myself and I if we choose faith

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s only good if it makes Me look better or more popular, regardless of the possible negative impact on someone else. It’s a virtual world of perfection. You see people posting on Facebook with beautifully filtered pictures and stories of living the dream. It’s been coined the term ‘Facebook Life’ and is often times a far cry from their reality.

Then there’s Cancel Culture which mass shames and destroys someone in the public eye by withdrawal of support from the masses because of something they may have said or done which is not considered socially acceptable in the moment.

There seems no longer any place for apology and forgiveness – they are just wiped out of the public arena, sometimes with devastating consequences. We are consumed by what’s in it for me; how is this going to benefit me? Life in today’s society is founded on self-seeking and self-serving.

But the question is, for how long do these things keep us satisfied before we are compelled to chase the next bigger and better thing, because the last new thing’s no longer enough? Today’s western society of materialistic consumerism cleverly dangles the next bigger and better carrot in front of our noses. Billions are spent on advertising, with enormous success at reeling us in. It can feel like a giant hamster wheel scooping us up and spinning so fast that we can’t jump off.

Less than 1% of Sheffield’s population regularly attends a church; and its little wonder, since the church has been in decline for generations now. Many traditional churches and chapels seem to be frozen in decades gone by with little focus on the here and now, never mind the tomorrow. And yet, there are multiple generations of people searching for answers; young people who are hungry for peace, contentment and better mental health in a broken society. But there is good news - research shows that poor mental health can improve if someone has a faith. It re-centers the mind, body and soul. Faith feeds hope, and hope brings peace and satisfaction.