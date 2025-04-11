Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spring has finally sprung. Dead plant and animal life have seeped into the winter ground to nourish it and make way for the new, and farmers work into the night with lambing and calving.

This season brings the hope of new life and sunny days. Easter is looming, and for Christians, Spring represents another layer of death and new life. If Easter brings hope, then why is Christianity, the founding faith in the UK, being pushed out of schools and society as the poor relative of other leading faiths? And yet, according to a recent report by the bible society and YouGov, there has been a recent surge in church growth among our Gen Z offspring. It cites that whilst some traditional denominations are still facing great challenges in church attendance, most other expressions of church are thriving. To me, this can only mean one thing:- our young people are looking for something more to give them fulfilment. The pressures of social media, and other negative influences are taking their toll.

It is well documented that belonging to a church family brings a greater feeling of connection, particularly for people struggling with mental health issues, loneliness and a lack of purpose.

And at the centre of church is Jesus. Our Christian outreach at The Terminus welcomes people in, some of whom would otherwise be living in isolation. Christians are called to become like Jesus, and in doing this, we are able to offer them a glimpse of what it’s like to walk with him. This can positively impact their spiritual wellbeing almost immediately. For many, this new sense of purpose is the catalyst for addressing other life sapping issues, e.g. living with addiction, or the scars of an abusive childhood. Knowing that they have a heavenly Father who walks with them, and hears prayers of desperation is fertile ground for new life and healing to start to take place. Jesus emptied himself out of the heavens to live amongst us. He took on human form with all the emotional ups and downs that life brings; And as dead seeds are planted into the ground, springing forth new life, so does life with Jesus. He died for us so that we may have new life in him, and that gives us purpose and hope. Easter Blessings.