Many countries in Europe celebrate January 6 known as ‘Kings Day’, marking the time when the Wise Men made the trip to Bethlehem in search of the infant Jesus.

Typically, the nativity tableau depicts Mary and Joseph with the baby, surrounded by shepherds, animals, angels and the three wise men bearing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

In reality, the royal visitors didn’t reach Bethlehem until Jesus was approximately two-years-old, and had long left the manger in the stable.

But who were these wise men? Otherwise known as Magi, which is a transliteration of the Greek word meaning ‘power,’ these men belonged to a high priestly order from the East.

Gerard David, Adoration of the Kings, National Gallery, London, circa 1515

They were highly regarded astrologers or sorcerers, but also scholars who would have studied the ancient scriptures, familiar with the prophesies of a coming Messiah.

The tyrant king of Babylon, King Nebuchadnezzar, relied on men such as these to advise him and called on them to interpret his disturbing dreams in the book of Daniel. So, upon seeing the prominent star, the Magi were prompted to travel in search of the new born King.

There is actually no mention of there being three of them, more likely there were many who made the long expedition to present their precious gifts to Jesus.

Gold was gifted to the infant, a fitting treasure for a sovereign king, along with Frankincense, a precious resin or sap extracted from the Boswellia Tree found in Africa, India and the Arabian Peninsula to make an expensive perfume. Frankincense represented the divine nature of Jesus, based on traditions of its incense being pleasing to ancient mythical Gods.

And lastly, and most disturbingly, myrrh, an aromatic perfume used as an embalming oil – a sure sign of prophesy to Mary that her son would be sacrificed to take away the sins of the world. Imagine that! Receiving a gift of death!

But the point is this … Mary knew the scriptures surrounding the expected Messiah; her child appointed as Saviour of the World, and why he came to earth. He came as God incarnate to draw us back to him. His love so deep he was willing to take on human form and experience suffering for our sakes. The greatest gift we can give back to him is our heart. Has he got yours?