Pause for Thought: Real blessings served up at the Lowedges corner butty shop

We are, after all, a minority band of Christians, being the face and heart of Jesus in a secular world. We are called to be beacons of light, feed the hungry, clothe the naked and share the gospel. But rather than being a blessing to others, most days I find I’m the one who’s been blessed: - from the guy who brings in flowers on Valentines, the gentleman who says I’m like a mother to him (even though he’s 77!), or the lady who repays kindness with a home-cooked dish from her country! Like many council estates, Lowedges isn’t without its problems, but as with so many areas, it’s often the minority that gives a place a bad name. The real community is one of generosity, and a spirit of ‘there’s always someone worse off than me – and if I can help, I will!”.

One example of this is the sandwich shop on the precinct, where Steve serves up home-made hot sandwiches and pastries. Last year he, together with his locals, collected funds for a defibrillator. This year, he has launched a Fish and Chip Fund for the annual community seaside trip. This day out is organised by the Terminus team every year, as part of the Healthy Holiday Activities initiative, funded by the council. A free packed lunch is included for every child. In addition, there is an opportunity for other community members and Terminus volunteers to join in the trip for a small fee, making it a real community summer fun day. When I asked Steve why he was doing this, he said, “I found out the kids get a packed lunch to take, and I thought, nah that won’t do – when you go to the seaside you should be able to enjoy fish and chips, so we’re collecting enough to ensure they have a great time.”

