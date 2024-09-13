Pause For Thought: On the face of it this is a random story fit for a Jackie Collins novel

​Joseph (coat of many colours) had a brother named Judah – barely a man of integrity, but raised to the rank of eldest son since his two older brothers were demoted from their family position.

​Joseph (coat of many colours) had a brother named Judah – barely a man of integrity, but raised to the rank of eldest son since his 2 older brothers were demoted from their family position. He raises 3 sons and selects a young maiden named Tamar to marry his eldest. However, as the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Son no 1 is wicked so God strikes him down dead leaving poor Tamar a widow. Now that could be the end of a pretty pointless story, but tradition went that if a woman was widowed, she would marry the next brother in order to produce an heir to claim the deceased’s portion of inheritance. So she is married off to Son 2, who doesn’t want a baby with Tamar, as he wants to inherit a double portion, so he ensures she doesn’t get pregnant. God seeing his actions, also strikes him down dead. Judah by this point is thinking Tamar is cursed and isn’t willing to give her to his youngest son (thoughtful man that he is) so sends her to live with her father, discarded and penniless.

When Judah is widowed, Tamar finds out, and hatches a plan. At this point, Tamar has no worth because she is not married, therefore she has no possible future. She swaps her black widows’ garb for a prostitute’s attire, complete with veil, and sits on the roadside. Judah can’t resist his manly urges and succumbs to her, unaware of who she actually is. When payment is rendered by the promise of a goat, trickster Tamar says, “ok, but leave a deposit of your seal and cord (an ancient form of I.D) and your staff”. Judah agrees and goes on his way. No surprise, Tamar becomes pregnant. Judah hears this news and orders Tamar to be burned alive! Clever Tamar informs Judah that he is in fact responsible, and produces the seal, cord and staff as proof. Judah is brought to his knees in shameful repentance, and takes her for his wife. On the face of it this is a random story fit for a Jackie Collins novel, but dig a bit deeper and we find this to be pivotal to the story of salvation, as Jesus is descended directly from the bloodline of Judah through Tamar – fascinating isn’t it?