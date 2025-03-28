Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mother’s Day is a Sunday when churches tend to be full (apart from Christmas and Easter). It’s a lovely day for mums, biological or otherwise to be celebrated and blessed with flowers, chocolates and maybe lunch. And why shouldn’t we? Being a mother brings huge responsibility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are a Christian woman, raising your kids in the Christian way, then you’re likely to face heart-ache as they grow up. Children of God are set apart for a purpose in accordance with God’s will. And because we live in a society where Christians are in the minority, their faith will often exclude them from secular friendships. I’m baffled that other faiths such as Islam and Sikhism are more widely accepted here than the founding faith of Christianity. But the good news is that children who walk with God can be used in tremendous ways.

The bible is rich with stories of women who have overcome enormous adversity to raise a child in accordance with God’s purpose. Hannah, the mother of Samuel, pours her heart out to God in pain over her infertility. She pleas with him promising to offer her child back to him if he will bless her. God gives her a beautiful baby boy, and so in payment, she gifts her child back to him, sending young Samuel to live a life of service in the temple. This mother’s faithfulness to God enables Samuel to become a great and faithful leader. He establishes the Kingdom of Israel by appointing the first King, Saul, and subsequently, King David.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then there is Mary, a young teenage girl, engaged to be married to Joseph, when angel Gabriel appears to her and tells her she has been chosen by God to carry the saviour of the world. The poor girl is petrified, and the potential consequences of her being found pregnant out of wedlock with a child that doesn’t even belong to her fiancé could be disastrous for her. But she trusts God in raising Jesus, and endures the suffering of seeing her beautiful boy crucified, in order that we might be brought back to the Father.

Happy Mothers Day with hugs and flowers

These children, set apart for great things, were born to courageous mothers who were prepared to sacrifice their own happiness for the sake of establishing God’s Kingdom on earth.

Isn’t that Amazing?!