This weekend marks the first Sunday of Advent. But what is advent really about? In our commercial world, advent is an opportunity for companies to suck our pockets dry.

Adverts are very clever aren’t they - sowing a seed of anticipation for something great coming, whether it’s Aldi’s Kevin the carrot on his quest to quash the Christmas humbug, or a frazzled to dazzled Dawn French whose mansion is transformed for a festive party fit for Made in Chelsea socialites courtesy of the M&S fairy.

Personally I love a Christmas jumper, but the increasing cost of living crisis can make ads like this stick in the throat of those facing decisions to eat or heat this winter?

Have we forgotten the true meaning of advent?

Aldi Christmas Advert: Kevin the Carrot returns with a seemingly impossible assignment.

Advent means ‘coming’, and historically, this was a time of repentance in preparation for the arrival of the promised Messiah, and of course, the church sees this as an opportunity to celebrate the birth of Jesus, who didn’t come as a warrior King to defeat the Romans, but as a baby, born to a lowly family, with no status and little money.

The ‘Messiah’ emptied himself out of glory to live in our ‘Mess’.

God manifest into a gentle, not much to look at human being, with an all-consuming love for his people.

A man ready to sacrifice himself in the most in-humane way, to pay the price for our sin, and restore us into relationship with God.

But advent isn’t only a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus and what he did for us; it is a time to get ready for the promise of his return to restore this earth once and for all.

This return will be anything but lowly; it will be as a mighty Lion ready to claim victory against the prince of darkness who has ruled the world since Adam and Eve were cast out of Eden.

He will come with vengeance, and everyone will have to give an account of their life before him.

The time of the Messiah’s return should be one we are able to look forward to with hope of a lifetime of joy in eternity, without poverty, illness, oppression and war.

The time of watchful waiting will be over – but will we be ready?

Let’s not be caught off guard.

Amen.