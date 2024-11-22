Pause for Thought: Have we forgotten the true meaning of advent?

By Elaine Hollings, Community Outreach Chaplain, The Terminus Initiative
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 06:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This weekend marks the first Sunday of Advent. But what is advent really about? In our commercial world, advent is an opportunity for companies to suck our pockets dry.

Adverts are very clever aren’t they - sowing a seed of anticipation for something great coming, whether it’s Aldi’s Kevin the carrot on his quest to quash the Christmas humbug, or a frazzled to dazzled Dawn French whose mansion is transformed for a festive party fit for Made in Chelsea socialites courtesy of the M&S fairy.

Personally I love a Christmas jumper, but the increasing cost of living crisis can make ads like this stick in the throat of those facing decisions to eat or heat this winter?

Have we forgotten the true meaning of advent?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Aldi Christmas Advert: Kevin the Carrot returns with a seemingly impossible assignment.Aldi Christmas Advert: Kevin the Carrot returns with a seemingly impossible assignment.
Aldi Christmas Advert: Kevin the Carrot returns with a seemingly impossible assignment.

Advent means ‘coming’, and historically, this was a time of repentance in preparation for the arrival of the promised Messiah, and of course, the church sees this as an opportunity to celebrate the birth of Jesus, who didn’t come as a warrior King to defeat the Romans, but as a baby, born to a lowly family, with no status and little money.

The ‘Messiah’ emptied himself out of glory to live in our ‘Mess’.

God manifest into a gentle, not much to look at human being, with an all-consuming love for his people.

A man ready to sacrifice himself in the most in-humane way, to pay the price for our sin, and restore us into relationship with God.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But advent isn’t only a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus and what he did for us; it is a time to get ready for the promise of his return to restore this earth once and for all.

This return will be anything but lowly; it will be as a mighty Lion ready to claim victory against the prince of darkness who has ruled the world since Adam and Eve were cast out of Eden.

He will come with vengeance, and everyone will have to give an account of their life before him.

The time of the Messiah’s return should be one we are able to look forward to with hope of a lifetime of joy in eternity, without poverty, illness, oppression and war.

The time of watchful waiting will be over – but will we be ready?

Let’s not be caught off guard.

Amen.

Related topics:JesusChelsea
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice