Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Do you believe in God but constantly wrestle with doubt? Do you think about God as some big beardy guy in the sky on a throne surrounded by harp playing angels? Or Is God a tyrannical fanatic raining hail stones and fire on those who disobey his commands?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have a great propensity to create fantastical images and existence of things when actual facts and evidence are in short supply, especially in societies of secular majority.

One obvious example of this is the hype given every year to Santa Clause. Now I’m not placing old St Nick in the same box as the Creator of the universe and everything in it (who btw did exist and was a devoted Christian, sainted for dedicating his life to helping the poor), but over time - you can probably see where I’m going with this – his story gets embellished over generations until acceptance is given to a red suited, jolly mince pie eating dude who drops a sack load of presents down a chimney, or more recently is given the ok to break into your house at midnight with a magic key!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back to God; few people have picked up a bible in the last 50-60 years and read it cover to cover. Fewer still have looked at the writings in it and searched for evidence to substantiate their validity. But if we spent a bit of time looking at the findings of some of the greatest scientists and academics in history, we would be more inclined to take the existence of God more seriously.

Santa Claus originated from the traditional stories of Saint Nicholas

Some of these incredible scholars started out as atheists on a mission to disprove the credibility of the bible and existence of a creator.

And frankly, in the limited space of this article, the evidence from archaeological digs and findings, study of genetics and historical prophesies coming to pass render its accuracy beyond question. Great names include scholar C.S. Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, Louis Pasteur, pioneer of bacteriology, Gregor Mendel, pioneer of genetics, and Allan Sandage, astronomer who supported the Big Bang theory.

These are just a few who ultimately converted their doubts to indisputable belief in God. It would serve us well to give some time to the writings of old, as these are probably the most important foretelling of our future!