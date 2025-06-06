How often do you talk to God? Constantly? Once a month? Never? Do you know that it grieves God when he doesn’t hear from us?

Imagine as a parent you create a child (you know cos that’s what we humans have been given the amazing gift of being able to do) and your baby grows into an adult completely apart from you. I’m not talking about a child who has been taken away from you against her will (I’m saying this as the biological mother of a daughter) – I’m talking about a new born baby choosing to do life without you? Now, I know that in the natural world this isn’t humanly possible – after all, from the moment that tiny being emerges from the womb, she is 100% dependent on her caregiver otherwise she would never survive.

As someone who longed to be a mummy for such a long time, which involved years of heart break and disappointment; at the moment of having those dreams finally realised, I have dedicated my life to ensuring that my children are cared for in the best way that I am able. The moments of gazing at my little humans as they slept are just some of the things that have etched their awesomeness in my soul. And in return, the love given to them has fostered a bond of mutual love, respect and a desire for me to share their journey. God created the earth and everything in it. This means that our children were his before ever they belonged to us.

Have you ever thought of that? On the one hand, this knowledge can relieve the pressures of parenting – when we are not sure, we can consult the manual (not Google btw – but the bible!).

God didn’t create us and then send us on our way to figure life out alone – he provided a book of instructions so that we might learn exactly how to live without stumbling. So how heart broken must he be knowing us, yet not knowing that we care about him? He just wants a relationship with you. He will meet you wherever you are at – he doesn’t care what you’ve done. He hung his body on a cross for you – that’s the ultimate sacrifice a parent could ever make. It’s all for love. For you.