Pause for Thought: Did you pop a cork or dance naked (or otherwise) in the rain?

This week marks the birthday of the early church – you might have had a surge of spontaneity and popped a cork on some fizz, hosted a magnificent display of fireworks or danced naked (or otherwise) in the rain - singing praises to our Lord God and Jesus our saviour … Or being the very British Christians we are, risked excess calories by eating a slice of Victoria sponge!

But seriously, before Jesus ascended into heaven, he told the disciples that, although he was leaving them, they were to stay put and not leave the place they were in, as he was sending a helper to them. The helper was the holy spirit who would come and take up residence in their hearts and enable them to do even greater things than he had done during his time on earth. We can forgive them for perhaps being a tad confused by all of this, but nevertheless they were obedient to Jesus and stayed where they were and waited…

Exactly 50 days from Jesus’ resurrection, there was an almighty noise from the sky like a strong wind that filled the house where they were sitting, then they saw what looked like tongues of fire coming down and touching each person there. They were all filled with the holy spirit and began to talk in different tongues as the holy spirit enabled them to speak.

Being filled with the holy spirit empowered them to go out and witness to the rest of the world – and they did indeed perform many miracles and wonders. The same goes today to everyone who accepts Jesus as their Lord and Saviour and asks to be filled with the holy spirit, who has been in triune with the Father and Son since the beginning of time. God still works through spirit filled Christians to carry out incredible healings and impart the fire of the holy spirit on others hungry for the same power. I, myself have experienced an infilling of the holy spirit and witnessed first-hand the power of miraculous healing. Jesus expects us to walk in the power of the spirit – seeing signs and wonders shouldn’t be something we never expect to experience.

