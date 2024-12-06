Pause for Thought: ‘Dear God’ you say, ‘Sorry I didn’t pray today - I was too busy’

Do you make time for God every day? Do you know that God loves to hear from you, and that by praying regularly to him, we open up the channels to hear his voice as well?

I’ve always wondered if God were to write us a letter, this is how it might read:

“Dear Rachel

As I look down at you waking to greet the morning I have so much love for you, my heart swells and I am excited to start our morning conversation.

You look at the clock and jump up in dismay – you have overlaid and are going to be late for work.

You dress in a hurry and race out of the house to get your bus.

I think that’s ok, you’ll remember me on your journey to work and we can talk then.

I see you take your seat and scroll through your socials, facebook and Instagram, you reply to some messages from friends and then put your ear plugs in to listen to the new chart release.

Your morning at work is busy.

I see you as you sit down to lunch and I don’t hear your prayer but I bless your food anyway.

The day rolls into evening and I watch as you spend time with friends out at dinner.

Finally, you climb into your bed, and I wait at last to hear your voice.

‘Dear God’ you say, ‘Sorry I didn’t pray today – I was too busy’.

I tell you that I know, but I love you anyway, and was so glad to finally hear from you, and hope with all my heart that you will remember me in the morning!”

We live in a world where so much of our time is spent putting family, work, finances and social activities first, that there is little to no time left for spending time in prayer with God – thanking him for the planet he has created for us, the food he provides, the help he gives us in times of turmoil, or just being still and resting in his glorious presence.

And I believe it grieves God that he is not a priority in our life.

After all, there is no deeper love than that which he has for his children.

This Christmas, try starting a conversation with him and see where it leads.