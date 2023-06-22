News you can trust since 1887
Opinion: Time for change - Reform UK name local candidate for Dinnington by-election

A local Yorkshire born candidate that knows Dinnington and the Rother Valley well will be the Reform UK candidate for next month’s by-election in Dinnington.
By Tony HarrisonContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:49 BST
Reform UK candidate for Dinnington by-election

Tony Harrison has been named by Reform UK to fight for the vacant Rotherham Council seat in Dinnington on the 13th July.

The by-election has been called due to a Conservative councillor’s non-attendance at meetings for six months.

Tony and Reform UK in Dinnington will;

Reform UK candidate for Dinnington by-election
- Ensure the council spend tax payers money wisely- Promote Local Businesses- Improve, Update & Modernise Dinnington High Street- Campaign for greater Road Safety, Repair Roads & Potholes- Put an end to Anti-Social Behaviour- Encourage more Youth services & clubs- Insist on a Police Station in Dinnington- Secure more CCTV in known crime hotspots- Keep Dinnington and surrounding areas tidy- Get the job done. Actions speak louder than words

Tony says that a vote for Reform Uk is a vote for change, Councillors and politicians alike need to start listening to the people and their constituents.

