Opinion: Gia Brooks, a young Sheffield drag artist speaks out

Drag is powerful because it allows people to express themselves freely and creatively. Through drag, individuals can embody different personas and explore different aspects of their identity. It's a form of art that challenges traditional gender roles and celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and self-expression. This is why I am here to share my story.

Gia Brooks.

My name is Jack Hutchinson, also known as Gia Brooks. Growing up as a “gay” person can be a challenging experience. It often involved navigating complex emotions and social dynamics, and dealing with discrimination and prejudice from people who don't understand or accept my identity.

However, it was also a journey of self-discovery, self-acceptance, and finding a supportive community of people who share similar experiences. I was bullied through out my primary and secondary school years, for being “too feminine” since that was considered as strange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thought of coming out to my family would be such a scary experience, but lucky for me it wasn’t as bad. My family has always been by my side and agreed with choices I have made to make myself a happier person.

Gia Brooks.

Being gay in secondary school can be a difficult experience for many young people. It led often involves dealing with bullying, harassment, and discrimination from peers who may not understand or accept of my identity.

It can also be a time of self-discovery, exploration, and finding a supportive community of friends who share similar stories.

There was multiple times I was being called offensive words while walking down the corridors, being judged for the way i walked and talked, there even was a time I was locked in a room by a bunch of boys simply for being gay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I managed to push through my school years and that made me become an even stronger person.

Gia Brooks.

From watching youtube videos, ever since I was 12 I had a huge passion for makeup.

I may not have started as good, but I have grown and continued to get better. A couple days after my 13th birthday, I found the famous reality television show, “Rupaul’s Drag Race”, which set off an even bigger dream that I wanted to accomplish.

I turned my makeup from something that was just a hobby, into an art form and a career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finding a drag name was such a struggle for me, but then it finally came through.

Gia Brooks.

Gia, was inspired by Gia Carangi who was one of the first ever American supermodels and she protested for gay rights in the HIV act.

Brooks, came from my nannan. She owned numerous amounts of jewelry that I looked up too as a kid, from the brand BeaverBrooks. Merging these two names together, finally made me found my true self.

A year into drag, I decided that I wanted to create a platform for myself to show others my art style and what I do is what I love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I started a Instagram and TikTok account with quite very poor views and followers, but then immediately got recognized for what I do and gained a following.

I am here on The Star to share my story as a young Sheffield drag artist, Being gay is a natural and valid part of human diversity, and it's important to celebrate and embrace our differences.

Despite the progress that has been made in recent years, many people still face discrimination and prejudice because of their sexual orientation.