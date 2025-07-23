Long-time reader Ray Sykes of Todwick sent this picture of a very unusual and rather spectacular insect which landed in his garden.

The nearest he could find in his insect book was a ‘scorpion fly’ – and which is very distinctive and quite localised. It does have the curled over tail and so I see the resemblance, but the insect pictured is even more interesting. It is a moth called a ‘clearwing’, and these are all day-flying insects, and this one is relatively small (with a wingspan of around 1½ to 2 centimetres), mostly black but with a yellow collar and two yellow lines along the thorax. These features separate it from other close relatives. One relative is the rather rare ‘hornet clearwing’ which is a bit of a big brute masquerading as a hornet so that potential predators leave it alone. We have had records locally when there has been hot weather and so this is one to look out for.

Clearwing males are strongly attracted to female pheromones, and these seem to be effective over distances of miles. They are even used by lepidopterists who used commercially-available chemical attractants do to draw the species in for surveys. These daytime flyers may be found around the larval foodplants which in the case of currant clearwing means cultivated and sometimes wild black currant (Ribes nigrum) and red currant (Ribes rubrum), less frequently on gooseberry (Ribes uva-crispa). However, I don’t know whether they feed on flowering currant in gardens. The caterpillars are found from August through until the following April or May. During the winter months the caterpillars hibernate as larvae inside a suitable stem of the host foodplant.

The currant clearwing is regarded as nationally scarce but probably overlooked. They occur in both urban and rural situations so long as their foodplants are present. Generally, they seem to like slightly tangled, neglected shrubs in sunny, sheltered locations. The moths are sometimes found on wild currant species along river banks and streamsides in damp woods or around lowland fens. This is a distinctive insect to watch for.

Currant clearwing moth by Ray Sykes

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer & broadcaster on wildlife & environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected]; follow Ian’s blog (https://ianswalkonthewildside.wordpress.com/) and Twitter @IanThewildside