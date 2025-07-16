The bedstraws include several species of flowers, often overlooked, but common on roadsides, in meadows, or woodland edges. Lady’s bedstraw is suggested to be so-named because in times past lady’s had their mattresses stuffed with it to help keep them fresh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An alternative explanation is that it was one of the plants used for hay in Christ’s manger in Bethlehem, hence ‘Our Lady’s Bedstraw’. Dried, the plant has the sweet scent of new-mown hay and in flower smells strongly of honey. The usually reliable source of Mrs Grieve’s herbal states that the plant is ‘inodorous’ i.e., has no smell or odourless, which is rather misleading.

The non-flowering fresh plant is not fragrant but in flower or else dried then it is aromatic, and this sweet-smelling was the reason for the mattress stuffing. A decoction of the plant was described as astringent, acid, and bitter, and perhaps these qualities helped decrease the impacts of bed-bugs and fleas ever-present in medieval households. Indeed, to even have a mattress at all was a mark of high social status. As well as its use for ladies of higher rank, the bedstraw was especially favoured for packing the beds of women about to give birth and maybe had a soothing property. Associated with its chemical properties, lady’s bedstraw was used to curdle milk and for traditional cheese-making as a rennet substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes the bedstraw extract was combined with juice from stinging nettles. Girls might use lady’s bedstraw flowers to make a dye to add yellow to their hair, and hence one of the other common names ‘Maid’s Hair’. The flowers produce a red-coloured dye as well.

Lady's bedstraw by Ian Rotherham

Medical uses included the treatment of various urinary tract infections such as gravel and stone. However, the plant was also deemed efficacious in cases of epilepsy, hysteria, and (applied externally) to cutaneous eruptions, and to treat bleeding like nose-bleeds. Despite all this, the flowering shoots could be distilled with water to make a very pleasant summertime drink. Watch out for this plant on roadside verges and in old meadows and other grasslands.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer & broadcaster on wildlife & environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected]; follow Ian’s blog (https://ianswalkonthewildside.wordpress.com/) and Twitter @IanThewildside