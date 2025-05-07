Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The male mandarin duck is one of the most showy, spectacular birds wild across the region. This is a non-native duck brought all the way from the Far East perhaps as long as several centuries ago, with the first British record being in the mid-18th century.

The earliest report of successful breeding was a pair in London Zoo in 1834, but it was not until the mid-20th century that they became established as feral, breeding birds. Largely during the 20th century they were imported for ornamental collections and either escaped or were deliberately released. A collection of rescued birds was established by bird collector Alfred Ezra in his wildfowl collection at Foxwarren Park, Cobham, Surrey. These were imported from France in the 1920s and began to breed successfully.

From this start the birds escaped into the wider countryside. In the 1930s, Ezra also tried to release birds into the grounds of London parks, Hampton Court, and Buckingham Palace. At least 99 birds were set free, but almost all simply disappeared. The famous ornithologist, Lord Edward Grey of Fallodon in Northumberland also tried to introduce the birds to his estate but without long-term success. His mandarins were particularly approachable and tame, apparently coming to land and perch on the owner’s head or on his shoulder to feed.

Since this time the wild mandarin population in Asia has plummeted due to habitat loss, whilst that in Britain has grown, as is demonstrated by continuing rise across the Sheffield region. So, whilst in Britain there are now about 7000 or more birds, in its native habitat there are perhaps a 1000 pairs in each of eastern Russia and China, and around 5000 pairs in Japan.

These duck nest in tree-holes and exhibit what is known as ‘conspecific brood parasitism’ whereby the females will lay some of their eggs in the nests of other females. This apparently increases overall success for the population but importantly reduces the risk of all the offspring of a particular individual being lost to a predator such as perhaps a snake or a mammal.

