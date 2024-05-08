Bob of Norton Lees sent me photographs of a sparrowhawk that ended up in his garage adjacent to the main house. There is a sort of alleyway running the length of the building but with a closed window at the far end. It seems like this juvenile, possibly female sparrowhawk flew in and seeing the light ‘at the end of the tunnel’ assumed there was a route through with an easy exit. There wasn’t, and the bird struck the glass of the window, though not too hard or with serious consequences. The bird hit the ground rather surprised, a little stunned, and perhaps slightly embarrassed! Hearing a soft thud, Bob came around the corner of the building to find the hawk stood on the ground. Having grabbed his camera, because as he says, this sort of picture doesn’t come around very often, he took the photograph and then opened the door. The bird hopped out of the garage and then flew away, leaving just the memory. It just goes to show that with nature, you just never know what might drop in, even on your doorstep. I think this was a young hawk and probably inexperienced, but hopefully, it will soon learn. They thrive on the element of surprise but probably not like this.