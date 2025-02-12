With snowdrops bursting through into bloom, despite gale-force winds, some still frosty nights, and a few flurries of snow in the air, spring is hinting that the seasons are for turning.

Wherever I go there are robins in song as well, a sure sign that the worst of winter (hopefully) is behind us. Of course, these days you just never know, but even the sun, when it is out, has a touch of genuine warmth. I noticed that my solitary robin (both male and female hold wintertime territories), had become a pair in the weeks immediately following New Year. The chosen pair have had to adjust their behaviour to be a collaboration rather than a violent competition and they seek to establish and maintain a patch large enough and sufficiently productive to support two adults and sometime soon, a growing brood as well.

Other readers have also noted robins pairing up for the season ahead. The other place to look for robins, along with in your garden, the park, and local woods, is in the warmth of garden centres, where the birds can nip in through sliding doors and find easy pickings and a nice climate. Just listen out when you next visit. My garden robins have also made a habit of chasing off the dunnocks and even, on one occasion, a wren which was pretty much minding its own business.

I suspect my garden blackbirds are now back to the resident pair only, but perhaps if frosty weather returns then the migrant birds might also be back. I have also noticed in recent weeks that the mistle thrush has made an appearance in the local woodland and was starting to sing, and less common these days, a song thrush was in good voice in a neighbour’s garden late one afternoon. The repeated three-note song is loud and distinctive.

Robin by Ian Rotherham

The regular appearance of our male sparrowhawk quietened down the smaller birds, and for good reason. He has taken to leisurely preening whilst sat on the patio table and even on the patio chairs.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer & broadcaster on wildlife & environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected]; follow Ian’s blog (https://ianswalkonthewildside.wordpress.com/) and Twitter @IanThewildside