An email message from Martin Beaumont of Dronfield set me thinking about oddball birds which get reported. Martin had a common myna bird arrive on his garden feeders alighting briefly and flying off.

I recall not far from where he lives, at Gladys Buxton School in the 1970s, being called out to collect an exotic bird that flew into the science labs. My dad was head of science at the school and the caretaker was adamant he had found a ‘java sparrow’ which on inspection was a native bird, the very pretty, tiny goldcrest. This was safely caught in a large cardboard box and duly released back to the wild. I also remember many years ago on a very foggy autumn or winter day, a lady in Gleadless pulled back the morning curtains and spotted a tiny seabird bobbing up and down on her rather small garden pond. It was a little auk, cousin of the better-known puffin, and had been ‘wrecked’ inland and disorientated by the bad weather. It just put down on the first water it found!

Then, a few years ago Mike Firth of the magazine, Dronfield Eye, was in touch because a local reader had seen a rare bird, a ‘rose-coloured starling’, all the way from eastern Europe or Asia. Of course, locally we have our parakeet populations with ring-necked parakeets from India and most recently, joined by Alexandrine parakeets. Check out my blog etc. if you want to know more about these. Most exotic escapees don’t survive for long, but the parakeets are doing spectacularly well. Others are less fortunate and the most unusual or even surreal sighting I had, was of a blue budgerigar free-flying over the derelict colliery spoil-heap at Waverley, just on the Sheffield and Rotherham border. I was doing an ecological site survey for what is now the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, and this poor bird looked very much out-of-place. Perhaps the most famous example in Sheffield was the macaw that escaped from the Botanical Gardens and sat on a nearby rooftop for a few days.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer & broadcaster on wildlife & environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected] ; follow Ian’s blog (https://ianswalkonthewildside.wordpress.com/) and Twitter @IanThewildside